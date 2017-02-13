New video has surfaced of a Northwest soldier who was captured in Afghanistan in 2009. U.S. military officials have yet to release it, but this video is the first sign in three years that Bowe Bergdahl is still alive. (Photo: KING)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl appeared to grit his teeth while defense attorneys played a video exhibit of President Donald Trump's scathing condemnation of the soldier.



Bergdahl's attorneys placed their hands on his shoulder at times while they played the video at a pretrial hearing Monday. They played several minutes of footage of Trump calling Bergdahl a "traitor" at different campaign and media appearances.



Defense attorneys argue that Trump violated Bergdahl's due process rights to a fair trial because of comments Trump made on the campaign trail.



Bergdahl faces charges that he endangered his comrades when he walked off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.



Military prosecutors say reasonable observers would understand that Trump's campaign comments should not be taken literally. The judge didn't immediately rule on a defense motion to dismiss the charges against Bergdahl.

