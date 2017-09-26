President Donald Trump and the Spanish Prime Minister are holding a news conference

President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy are holding a news conference at the White House.

The leaders are meeting Tuesday, days before a critical secession vote Sunday in Spain.

The region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, wants to separate from Spain. Spain's federal government says such a vote would be illegal.

Neither leader mentioned the vote during brief remarks as they appeared before journalists in the Oval Office.

Rajoy says the two countries have good cooperation on defense and terrorism issues.

