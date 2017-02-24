KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Closings Alert 8 closing alerts
Close

Pres. Trump speaks at CPAC

KING 8:13 AM. PST February 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories