Preparing for Seattle's Women's March

(Photo: Lili Tan, KING)

SEATTLE -- Here in Seattle, some are taking a creative approach to express their feelings about the President-elect, making some larger-than-life figures for Seattle's Women's March.

Volunteers are fashioning clothes for ten puppets, each named after important women in history, like Rosa Parks and Helen Keller.

When the 100 volunteers finish on Monday, these puppets will be 20 feet wide and stand 12 feet tall, a formidable presence at next week's women's march.

"It's a silent march and the idea is that we're showing women figures that empower and are uplifting," says volunteer Tami Kurahara.

Organizers plan for thousands of people to march in Seattle, which could turn out to be the third largest march after D.C. and L.A.

Creating these puppets is a way for some volunteers like Tami to channel their feelings about the election in a creative way. For others, it's also a way to bring people together for a common purpose.

"Creatively, their energy, perhaps it be anger, perhaps it be hope, perhaps it be whatever, through visual stimuli. And once this puppet project came about, suddenly there was this structure and suddenly leaders came forward," says volunteer Alan Sato.

Seattle's women's march will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 21st at Judkins Park.

