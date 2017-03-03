Pre-K Students Haircut Prank Goes Viral

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DOL releases redesigned license
-
Possibility of lowland snow expected
-
Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son
-
Handcuffed child
-
ST3 car tab adjustment in works
-
Bald eagle dies from lead poisoning
-
Bertha veers off course under Seattle
-
Seattle plans homeless encampment sweep
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Dairy waste floods homes near Yakima
More Stories
-
New Washington drivers licenses, ID cards catch some…Mar. 2, 2017, 9:49 p.m.
-
Changes coming to ST3, but no overhaulMar. 2, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Pence used personal email for state business — and…Mar. 3, 2017, 5:54 a.m.