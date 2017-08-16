KING
And the winning Powerball numbers are ...

KING 9:16 PM. PDT August 16, 2017

The Powerball winning numbers have been drawn for Wednesday, 8/16/17.  They are 9-15-43-60-64, with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 3.

It is not yet known if there are any winners.

Ahead of the Wednesday night Powerball drawing, the jackpot was estimated at $430 million. The estimated cash value was $273.4 million.

The odds of winning tonight's drawing are only one in 292.2 million.
You should check your ticket(s) to see if you matched any of the numbers or Powerball for a small win.
 

