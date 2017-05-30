Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot up to $302 million

Washington's Powerball Jackpot jumped to $302 million over the weekend.
Saturday's drawing yielded no winners, increasing the total for Wednesday's drawing.
The $2 tickets are on sale until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The drawing is scheduled later that evening.
Washington's jackpot hit $403 million back in February.
The odds of winning are just one in 292 million.
Check out where to buy a ticket and how to play Powerball.
