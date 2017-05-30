KING
Close

Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot up to $302 million

Bryce Newberry, KING 3:18 PM. PDT May 30, 2017

Washington's Powerball Jackpot jumped to $302 million over the weekend.

Saturday's drawing yielded no winners, increasing the total for Wednesday's drawing. 

The $2 tickets are on sale until 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The drawing is scheduled later that evening.

Washington's jackpot hit $403 million back in February.

The odds of winning are just one in 292 million. 

Check out where to buy a ticket and how to play Powerball.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories