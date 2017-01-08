KING
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Power restored for 20,000 Seattle City Light customers

KING 2:55 PM. PST January 08, 2017

Seattle City Light crews have restored power to about 20,000 customers in the north Seattle area after a major outage Sunday.

The outage happened just before noon and affected people in the Eastlake, Montlake, North Capitol Hill, Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.

Seattle City Light spokesperson said the outage was caused by equipment failure. Crews were able to restore power just before 3 p.m.

A few scattered outages remain. Customers can check updates on outages on the Seattle City Light outage map.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories