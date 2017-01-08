Power restored for 20,000 Seattle City Light customers

Seattle City Light power outage map - Sunday, 12:52 p.m.

Seattle City Light crews have restored power to about 20,000 customers in the north Seattle area after a major outage Sunday.

The outage happened just before noon and affected people in the Eastlake, Montlake, North Capitol Hill, Fremont and Wallingford neighborhoods.

Seattle City Light spokesperson said the outage was caused by equipment failure. Crews were able to restore power just before 3 p.m.

A few scattered outages remain. Customers can check updates on outages on the Seattle City Light outage map.

Seattle City Light outage update https://t.co/QgjbKx1hFq — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) January 8, 2017

