Power knocked out for tens of thousands

(UPDATED: 2/6 7:40 a.m.) A February winter storm is leaving its mark across Western Washington, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers due to downed tree branches and power lines.
According to the Puget Sound Energy's outage map, more than 75,000 customers are without electricity Monday morning. Most of those are located in the Sammamish area, Fall City, Auburn, Maple Valley and out east in Duvall. Thousands more are in the Olympia area.
PSE crews will be busy trying to restore power to affected customers. PSE Outage Map
In Seattle, Seattle City Light reports around 41 outages, affecting about 5,900 customers. Seattle City Light Outage Map
