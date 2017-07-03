Poulsbo volunteer firefighter killed in bike crash

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

The Poulsbo Fire Department lost a longtime volunteer to a bicycle crash on Sunday.

77-year-old Lt. Joe Vlach was killed while riding his bike on State Route 308.

Washington State Patrol says Vlach failed to stop at a stop sign while turning onto the highway from State Route 3. An oncoming car struck Vlach, who died at Harborview Medical Center.

"We are all in a state of disbelief that we have lost this man, a great member of the department, grandfather, dad and loving husband," the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Vlach was an avid cyclist and was getting ready to do another Seattle to Portland ride. He volunteered with the fire department for 33 years.

The crash and investigation blocked two lanes of SR 308 for four hours Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old driver has not been charged. The crash is still under investigation.

Vlach was wearing a bike helmet, WSP said.

