Possibility of more lowland snow this weekend

Tired of snow yet?

The beginning of March marks the start of Meteorological Spring, yet Mother Nature has yet to receive the memo. There are more opportunities for lowland snow in the forecast as early as this Sunday. We're still more than a few days out, so this will be an evolving forecast.

Here’s what we do know: A pool of cold air aloft should move over the Pacific Northwest by Sunday. Cold air aloft means an unstable environment and the potential for showers in a cooling atmosphere. Right now, forecast models have the snow level around 500 feet, meaning elevations above that have the best chance of seeing any snow.

However, if the atmosphere becomes more unstable and we develop heavier showers, it could drive the snow down to sea level in places.

For now, nothing can be said about potential accumulations. We’re merely forecasting the potential for lowland snow.

This pocket of cold air is forecast to be over us Sunday through Tuesday. If things go “according to plan,” we’d have the best chance of lowland snow in the mornings. The sun should heat us up in the afternoons enough to raise the snow level, giving us just cold rain showers.

It’s a tricky forecast given the showery nature of the atmosphere, but it’s one worth watching over the next couple days.

