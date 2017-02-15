Portland duo The Gay Beards become social media super-stars

PORTLAND, OR -- While most men try to avoid getting things caught in their beards, two men from Portland are making a living at it.

"We really like trying to push the boundaries of what we can fit in there." Said Brain Delaurenti. He, along with Johnathan Dahl make up the internet duo, The Gay Beards.

Their journey to facial hair fame started back in 2014 when a photographer friend asked them to pose with flowers in their beards.

"At the time we were kind of mortified. I was skeptical like, that's stupid. Yeah, we were like I don't know." Said Dahl and Delaurenti. "After we saw them we're like that's actually pretty cool."

So the two best friends took pictures on their own.

"First year purely was just entertaining for us." Said Delaurenti. "We were really channeling our inner art and humor."

The more photos they took, the bolder the boys got.

"Over time we have definitely learned there are some things you can't and something you can."

The holidays always give them plenty of material to work with. And food is a fun topic too. But not everyone appreciates it.

"When people are like that should not be in a beard, that's usually when we start to be like, I want to put that in our beard."

When the folks at Instagram started noticing what they were posting things really started to develop. They two now have more than 260,000 followers on their Instagram account. And 30,000 subscribers to their YouTube channel.

"There's no way we could have ever for seen what it would have become."

When companies started hiring them to use their beards as billboards, the two quit their day jobs to take photos full-time.

"We decorate our beards with their products or something that align with their campaign."



and they do it all from the basement of their house.

"Whatever item we decide to pick out it's an hour of prepping." Said Dahl. "We take a few hundred pictures."



"Probably one of the best things to what we do is getting to like hear that we've altered or helped somebody in some way by just being dorky on the internet."

Brian and Johnathan never set out to be social media stars. But if The Gay Beards can keep people smiling, they won't be shaving anytime soon.

"Who knows where we'll be 3 or 4 or 10 years from now, but I'm sure we'll be having a good time while we're doing it."

