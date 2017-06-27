Portland drivers rank among worst in country

Traffic heading into Portland on Interstate 5. (Photo: KGW file) (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers in Portland, Oregon, rank among the worst in metropolitan cities across the United States, according to a recent study.

Portland landed in the 11th spot on the list of worst drivers in the 75 most populated metro areas in the country. The worst drivers live in Sacramento, California, while the best drivers are in Detroit, Michigan.

The list was produced by QuoteWizard, an internet marketing service based in Seattle. The company used more than 2 million data points from users of its website to quantify driver standards in each city. The rankings were derived from a weighted sum of accidents, speeding tickets, DUIIs and citations.

In an article presenting the rankings, QuoteWizard highlighted several metro area rivalries, including the northwest tug-of-war between Portland and Seattle. While Portland ranked 11th, Seattle landed in 37th place on the list.

Here's what the author of the article, Lee Prindle, had to say about the rivalry. Fair warning, Portlanders. He's from Seattle and doesn't even try to hide his bias.

Though these Northwest neighbors have lots in common due to their rainy climate and fondness for the fringes, there is plenty on which to disagree. Portlanders brag about the lack of sales tax, lower cost of living, and their less-corporate nature. Seattleites disregard Portland as nothing more than a yappy little brother with an inferiority complex. Meanwhile, the rest of the country rolls their eyebrows watching caffeinated hippies argue. When it comes to driving, though, there is one clear winner. Portland, the 11th worst drivers, scores poorly on our rankings. Seattle, on the other hand, finds itself in the middle of the pack at 37th. Portland drivers suffer from a high accident frequency. Seattle, on the other hand, overcame a higher-than-average DUI rate due to low accident rates. It looks like Portland is still stuck in second place. (editor's note: the author of this article is from Seattle.)

Sacramento, California Salt Lake City, Utah Riverside, California Richmond, Virginia San Diego, California Los Angeles, California Columbus, Ohio Omaha, Nebraska Denver, Colorado Bakersfield, California Portland, Oregon Virginia Beach, Virginia Bay Area, California Charlotte, North Carolina Fresno, California

Hey, California? You may have a problem.

