Port of Seattle police dog retires

Photo: Port of Seattle / Facebook

Keni the police dog retired from the Port of Seattle Police Department earlier this week after six years with the force.



"It's time for greener pastures, literally, and frequent belly rubs," the Port said on Facebook.



Keni started with the Port in May 2011 and was handled by Bryan Theckston.



The dog was trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and received explosive detection training. Keni worked events for two presidents during his term.



Now, the Port said Keni will get to relax and watch over a family farm, hang out with other dogs, chickens and cows, and spend time with his "best friend," a 3-year-old who loves to play fetch.

