Port of Seattle may have unlawfully spent $4.7 million employees, state auditor's office says

Port of Seattle (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE -- The Washington state Auditor's Office confirms it has found $4.7 million in potentially unlawful payments to Port of Seattle employees.

The news, first reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal, comes a day after Port CEO Ted Fick abruptly resigned. He had been on paid administrative leave for a "personnel issue."

Kathleen Cooper, a spokesperson for the auditor's office, says the irregularities came up in a routine audit of the Port, something that is done hundreds of times a year for municipalities and public entities across the region. However, an investigator noted that Port commissioners had approved Fick's recommendation to spend the money, paid out to 642 known salaried employees -- roughly one-third of Port of Seattle employees.

Cooper says the payments are potentially a violation of the state constitution as "unlawful gifting." Article II, Section 25, prohibits extra compensation to any public officer, agent, servant, or contractor. Article VIII, which prohibits the gifting of public funds.

Cooper says the payments were not tied to any bonus or merit raise. She added that the Port does have a chance to respond before any final report is issued and that their response is expected quickly.

A Port of Seattle spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Port of Seattle commissioners accepted the resignation of Fick Thursday.

Commission President Tom Albro shed little light on the sudden resignation or the circumstances around it. Chief Operating Officer Dave Soike will serve as interim CEO.

Fick is a Tacoma native. He worked a family-owned foundry, Paccar, and Polar Corp.

He was brought on during a tumultuous time for maritime operations and oversaw the merger with the Port of Tacoma to create the Northwest SeaPort Alliance. His initial salary was $350,000 a year.

At the time of his hire in 2014, Port of Seattle Commissioner Courtney Gregoire hailed Fick as someone with proven success. She told the Tacoma News Tribune Fick was successful in "guiding large organizations through changing competitive landscapes, expertise in manufacturing and logistics, understanding the pressures on those companies, how to support them, how to grow them, how to help them export around the globe and how that supports family-wage jobs right here at home."

It's unclear about the legal ramifications of the alleged violation. A spokesperson for the State Attorney General's office was not immediately available.

