Port of Seattle Commissioner Albro not seeking re-election

Port of Seattle Commissioner Tom Albro has confirmed he is not seeking re-election. (Photo: KING)

It comes just a couple of days after the SODO arena critic acknowledged his financial ties to Seattle Center, and in the wake of the controversial resignation of Port CEO Ted Fick. Albro and the commission approved raises for Fick and hundreds of others port employees.

Albro, in a letter to supporters, says he made the decision in January and wants to announce now to allow others to consider their candidacy before the filing deadline.

He says in the letter he’s proud of multiple things during his term, including the creation of the Northwest SeaPort Alliance with the Port of Tacoma to “ensure that Washington State’s economy continues to grow through a strong a direct connection to the global marketplace.”

Read the full announcement by Port of Seattle Commissioner Tom Albro:

March 27, 2017

Dear supporters, friends, and colleagues –

It has been my privilege to serve the people of King County over the last seven years

as an elected port commissioner. Thank you for supporting me in this role. As my

second term entered its final year this past January, I decided I would not seek

another. I am announcing this now to provide adequate time for qualified

contenders to consider their candidacy before the filing deadline in May.

I will be considering other ways to contribute. I believe each of us has a duty to

make the world we know a better place by fostering stronger and more vibrant

communities through our work. I want to focus my future efforts on two looming

challenges - accelerating economic inequality and entrenched political divides.

These issues rise to the top for me because every success we have in addressing

them improves our collective ability to take on every other issue.

My time as a commissioner has been engaging, challenging, and most of all

rewarding.

Early in my tenure the Commission focused the Port on creating 100,000 more portrelated

jobs by adopting the Century Agenda, which set out the Port’s strategic

objectives. As a result, the Port re-established its Economic Development Division,

which is driving economic growth through property development, workforce

development and internships, tourism growth, and new initiatives. The Port is

creating opportunities for disadvantaged communities and locally owned small

businesses, by thoughtfully soliciting airport concessionaires, construction project

contractors, ongoing suppliers, and high school interns.

The Commission has asserted its leadership of the institution during my tenure. We

reformed the delegation to the executive, specifically retaining responsibility and

control as representatives of the Port to the public and other governments. We

called out for the development and annual Commission adoption of rolling five-year

long-range plans that focus the entire organization on the strategic work of the Port.

We strengthened the Commission with a more able Commission office and through

direct oversight of public affairs. We reformed internal audit so it is independent of

management and overseen by the Commission Audit Committee.

Of all the accomplishments during my time at the Port, none will have a more lasting

effect than the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma setting aside 100 years of bitter rivalry

and forming the Northwest Seaport Alliance. This endeavor will succeed and ensure

that Washington State’s economy continues to grow through a strong and direct

connection to the global marketplace.



No one commissioner acting alone can get anything done – progress requires

collaboration and a collective effort of all commissioners and port staff. I thank my

colleagues for their leadership in making this Commission and Port impactful. Each

brings a sincere commitment to the public good, a willingness to work together, and

the energy to persistently engage. At the end of the day, it’s the many dedicated Port

employees that deliver value to our community…there is no finer group of people

anywhere. Thank you all for your public service. It has been my pleasure to serve

with you.

As a port commissioner, I can honestly say I’ve tried my best everyday to think

strategically, make good decisions, treat others with respect and kindness, honor

the public I’m elected to serve, provide accountability, bring my energy to the work,

and do all of this with integrity. Through my service on the Commission, I have

received more than I have given and am a better person for having served. I will be

focusing on my duties for the remainder of my term and leaving any decision as to

what comes next until after. Whatever that is, I look forward to maintaining the

many relationships we’ve built and continuing our work together to strengthen the

civic and economic fabric of our region and state.

Thank you,

Tom

