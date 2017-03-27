Port of Seattle Commissioner Albro not seeking re-election

Port of Seattle Commission President Tom Albro confirms he will not seek re-election.
It comes just a couple of days after the SODO arena critic acknowledged his financial ties to Seattle Center, and in the wake of the controversial resignation of Port CEO Ted Fick. Albro and the commission approved raises for Fick and hundreds of others port employees.
Albro, in a letter to supporters, says he made the decision in January and wants to announce now to allow others to consider their candidacy before the filing deadline.
He says in the letter he’s proud of multiple things during his term, including the creation of the Northwest SeaPort Alliance with the Port of Tacoma to “ensure that Washington State’s economy continues to grow through a strong a direct connection to the global marketplace.”
Read the full announcement by Port of Seattle Commissioner Tom Albro:
March 27, 2017
Dear supporters, friends, and colleagues –
It has been my privilege to serve the people of King County over the last seven years
as an elected port commissioner. Thank you for supporting me in this role. As my
second term entered its final year this past January, I decided I would not seek
another. I am announcing this now to provide adequate time for qualified
contenders to consider their candidacy before the filing deadline in May.
I will be considering other ways to contribute. I believe each of us has a duty to
make the world we know a better place by fostering stronger and more vibrant
communities through our work. I want to focus my future efforts on two looming
challenges - accelerating economic inequality and entrenched political divides.
These issues rise to the top for me because every success we have in addressing
them improves our collective ability to take on every other issue.
My time as a commissioner has been engaging, challenging, and most of all
rewarding.
Early in my tenure the Commission focused the Port on creating 100,000 more portrelated
jobs by adopting the Century Agenda, which set out the Port’s strategic
objectives. As a result, the Port re-established its Economic Development Division,
which is driving economic growth through property development, workforce
development and internships, tourism growth, and new initiatives. The Port is
creating opportunities for disadvantaged communities and locally owned small
businesses, by thoughtfully soliciting airport concessionaires, construction project
contractors, ongoing suppliers, and high school interns.
The Commission has asserted its leadership of the institution during my tenure. We
reformed the delegation to the executive, specifically retaining responsibility and
control as representatives of the Port to the public and other governments. We
called out for the development and annual Commission adoption of rolling five-year
long-range plans that focus the entire organization on the strategic work of the Port.
We strengthened the Commission with a more able Commission office and through
direct oversight of public affairs. We reformed internal audit so it is independent of
management and overseen by the Commission Audit Committee.
Of all the accomplishments during my time at the Port, none will have a more lasting
effect than the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma setting aside 100 years of bitter rivalry
and forming the Northwest Seaport Alliance. This endeavor will succeed and ensure
that Washington State’s economy continues to grow through a strong and direct
connection to the global marketplace.
No one commissioner acting alone can get anything done – progress requires
collaboration and a collective effort of all commissioners and port staff. I thank my
colleagues for their leadership in making this Commission and Port impactful. Each
brings a sincere commitment to the public good, a willingness to work together, and
the energy to persistently engage. At the end of the day, it’s the many dedicated Port
employees that deliver value to our community…there is no finer group of people
anywhere. Thank you all for your public service. It has been my pleasure to serve
with you.
As a port commissioner, I can honestly say I’ve tried my best everyday to think
strategically, make good decisions, treat others with respect and kindness, honor
the public I’m elected to serve, provide accountability, bring my energy to the work,
and do all of this with integrity. Through my service on the Commission, I have
received more than I have given and am a better person for having served. I will be
focusing on my duties for the remainder of my term and leaving any decision as to
what comes next until after. Whatever that is, I look forward to maintaining the
many relationships we’ve built and continuing our work together to strengthen the
civic and economic fabric of our region and state.
Thank you,
Tom
