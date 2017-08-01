Port of Pasco Commission president killed in crash

Ron Reimann (Photo: Port of Pasco)

The president of the Port of Pasco Commission has died after a van crashed into his four-wheel farm vehicle.



Multiple news outlets reported that 74-year-old Ronald Reimann was driving east of the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway when a van rear-ended Reimann's vehicle Sunday evening.



Franklin County sheriff's deputies say Pedro Rubi-Juarez was driving a 2001 Chrysler van when it struck Reimann's vehicle.



The sheriff's office said Reimann died at the scene.



Sheriff's detectives are investigating.



Reimann joined the Port of Pasco as a commissioner in 2012.

© 2017 KING-TV