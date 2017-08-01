KING
Close
Weather Alert 35 weather alerts
Close

Port of Pasco Commission president killed in crash

Associated Press , KING 6:27 AM. PDT August 01, 2017

The president of the Port of Pasco Commission has died after a van crashed into his four-wheel farm vehicle.
   
Multiple news outlets reported that 74-year-old Ronald Reimann was driving east of the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway when a van rear-ended Reimann's vehicle Sunday evening.
   
Franklin County sheriff's deputies say Pedro Rubi-Juarez was driving a 2001 Chrysler van when it struck Reimann's vehicle.
   
The sheriff's office said Reimann died at the scene.
   
Sheriff's detectives are investigating.
   
Reimann joined the Port of Pasco as a commissioner in 2012.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories