Police taking down King County crime ring

Police have arrested nearly a dozen suspects connected to car burglaries around the Bellevue area.

The suspects, ranging from 18 to 24 in age, are tied to break-ins at numerous parks and gyms in Bellevue. Police say the suspects work in coordinated teams; watching victims hide valuables in their vehicles and then breaking windows to grab purses and wallets.

Police believe the suspects belong to a theft ring that has amassed more than $100,000 in goods.

In most cases, thieves want quick cash. That means taking credit cards to a store, usually buying gift cards, or using Western Union to wire themselves money most often within 45 minutes after it's taken so victims do not have time to report it stolen.

The department hopes to make more arrests in the coming weeks.

Two handguns recovered during arrests may be tied to shootings in King County. Investigators plan to analyze the guns and suspect vehicles to see if they are linked to any other crimes in the area.

Bellevue was assisted by officers from Issaquah, Sammamish, Redmond and Kirkland.

Police urge people to remember to 'LOCK, TAKE, LEAVE' - lock your car, take your valuables with you, or leave valuable items home.

