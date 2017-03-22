Police shoot machete-wielding man in Des Moines

(Photo: Price, Brian)

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of S. 234th St. in Des Moines around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an individual armed with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene to find a man carrying a machete. The subject was uncooperative with officers and refused to drop the weapon, according to a spokesperson with Des Moines Police.

At least one female was inside the residence during the altercation with police. The relationship between the two is not known at this time.

Kent, Tukwila, and Des Moines Police Departments each dispatched officers to the scene. It is unclear how many officers, and from which agencies, discharged their weapon.

