Police searching for missing Camas teen

Cole Burbank (Photo: Scot Boyles)

CAMAS, Wash. – Police in Camas are asking for help with their search for a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been seen since Thursday morning.

Cole Burbank was last seen near Clark College, according to Cole's family. He left Camas High School to attend Running Start classes at Clark College but never showed up and has not been heard from since.

Cole’s family says it is unlike him to disappear like this.

Cole is 5-foot-10, 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen Thursday morning in a surveillance image from Camas High School wearing a red and black shirt, jeans and a dark cap.

An image of Cole from Thursday morning. (Photo: Camas High School)

He was driving a black 2010 Honda Accord with Washington license plate AKW3441.

Anyone who sees Cole or his vehicle is asked to call 911.

Cole Burbank's Honda Accord. (Photo: Scot Boyles)

