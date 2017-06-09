Police search for suspect in fatal hit and run in Spanaway

Investigators are looking for the suspect of a fatal hit and run that happened last month in Pierce County.



Jessica Hanson was found in the middle of an intersection in Spanaway critically injured on May 13. The 31-year-old died May 26 from her injuries.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says before Hanson was found, she was involved in an argument at her home. She walked less than six blocks to the intersection where she was reportedly hit by a vehicle that fled the scene.



The incident occurred on 168th Street East near the intersection of B Street East, the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.

In April, Hanson was charged with second degree child abandonment, after she left her 5-month-old boy in the middle of a yard in Lakewood. He was found by someone walking in the area.

The baby was not injured.

When she saw a news report about the missing boy, she contacted police from a hospital, telling them she was being treated for drug abuse.

