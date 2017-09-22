KING
Close

Police search for stolen RV with at least 10 dogs inside

KING 11:39 PM. PDT September 22, 2017

Federal Way police are searching for a stolen Winnebago with service and show dogs inside.

The recreational vehicle was stolen from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Friday evening.

Police were able to get security video of a young man with black hair stealing the RV. He was wearing a red, white and black backpack.

Police say the Winnebago, license plate number AKD5438, may have been headed to Auburn.

The dogs inside include a Doberman, five Toy Fox Terrier puppies, three Miniature Pinschers and a Poodle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories