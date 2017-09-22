Police search for stolen RV with at least 10 dogs inside

Federal Way police are searching for a stolen Winnebago with service and show dogs inside.
The recreational vehicle was stolen from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Friday evening.
Police were able to get security video of a young man with black hair stealing the RV. He was wearing a red, white and black backpack.
Police say the Winnebago, license plate number AKD5438, may have been headed to Auburn.
The dogs inside include a Doberman, five Toy Fox Terrier puppies, three Miniature Pinschers and a Poodle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
