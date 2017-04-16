Police search for driver in Tukwila hit-and-run

(Photo: Tukwila Police Department)

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Tukwila early Sunday morning

Tukwila Police responded to the 11100 block of Tukwila International Boulevard around 4:44 a.m. Sunday for a report of a man stuck in a fence.

He was extricated and transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the injuries occurred as a result of a hit-and-run collision around 2:24 a.m. Surveillance shows a silver SUV striking the man who was walking on the shoulder of the road.

The driver then continued southbound on Tukwila International Boulevard, police said.

Police said the SUV will likely have a broken right headlight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Tukwila Police at 206-433-1808.

