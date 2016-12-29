Police save couple from burning house

BREMERTON, Wash. - A family residence burned down Wednesday evening, and fire investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue responded to the call of a house fire with an elderly couple inside. Officers were first to the scene and rushed inside to evacuate the couple.

Central Kitsap and Bremerton Fire crews responded to the second alarm call.

Downed power lines and heavy flames posed an additional safety threat for crews.

Central Kitsap Fire offers the following fire safety tips:

- Working smoke alarms save lives. test alarms monthly and replace. Arteries twice a year unless you have a unit with a ten-year lithium battery.

- They should be placed on each level of your home and in each bedroom.

