Police rescue dogs locked inside a hot car

Officers were forced to smash a window to rescue two dogs from a hot SUV Sunday in Seattle.

Seattle Police responded to the parked SUV near Pier 55 after some Good Samaritans noticed the dogs maybe in distress.

Police along with enforcement officers from the Seattle Animal Shelter said the temperature inside the car was 98 degrees. Officers were forced to break the rear window of the SUV to rescue the two dogs inside. The dogs were then taken to the Seattle Animal Shelter to be checked out.

Animal shelter officers left a notice for the owner on the SUV's windshield informing them of the incident.

The owner of the dogs could face civil fines under Washington State law for leaving an animal in an unattended motor vehicle.

