Police officer buys diapers for woman attempting to shoplift for newborn

LAUREL, MD. - A Laurel Police Department officer in Maryland is capturing hearts around the nation with his heartfelt display of kindness on the job.

LPD posted the story on their Facebook page showing rookie Officer Johns purchasing diapers at a grocery store where he got a call for shoplifting.

The woman accused of shoplifting reportedly didn’t have enough money for diapers after purchasing her groceries.

Officer Johns responded to the call and decided to pay for the diapers out of pocket.

The woman was still issued a criminal citation for the attempted theft.

LPD posted to their Facebook, “Though it's but a snapshot of some of the work your officers are doing daily, we still wanted to take a moment to thank Officer Johns for not just fairly enforcing the law, but also showing empathy to an innocent child put in a difficult situation.”

Read the full story below.

