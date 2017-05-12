Missing Lake Stevens woman's car found, search for her continues

Snohomish County deputies are calling Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls' disappearance "suspicious" and are asking the public to notify them if they've seen her vehicle, a 2005 dark green Honda Pilot with Washington license AHC4987.

Police said Friday the disappearance of a Lake Stevens woman was no longer considered suspicious after her SUV was found in North Everett. But there remains "extreme concern" for her safety.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said it appeared, based on evidence in the Honda Pilot, that Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls, 68, was the last person to drive it. But the fact that she had been missing for more than 24 hours, plus her age, has detectives concerned about her safety.

She was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 5100 block of Schwarzmiller Road.

Hasegawa-Ingalls is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blue eyes and reddish brown hair.

If you have information about Hasegawa-Ingalls or her vehicle, you're asked to call 911.

