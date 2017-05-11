Police: Missing Snohomish woman's disappearance 'suspicious'

Snohomish County deputies are calling Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls' disappearance "suspicious" and are asking the public to notify them if they've seen her vehicle, a 2005 dark green Honda Pilot with Washington license AHC4987.

Snohomish County deputies are searching for a woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Sandra Hasegawa-Ingalls, 68, was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 5100 block of Schwarzmiller Road. Police are calling her disappearance "suspicious" and are asking the public to notify them if they've seen her vehicle, a 2005 dark green Honda Pilot with Washington license AHC4987.

Hasegawa-Ingalls is described as 5'0" tall, weighs 120 lbs, has blue eyes and reddish brown hair.

If you have information about Hasegawa-Ingalls or her vehicle, please call 911.

© 2017 KING-TV