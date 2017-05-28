Issaquah police are asking for the public’s help after a young man, Kevin Lozoya, was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Grisel Lozoya) (Photo: Courtesy Grisel Lozoya)

Issaquah police are asking for the public’s help after a young man was killed in a fatal hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the victim was leaving a party at a home and walking along a road when a truck crashed into him. The crash happened around 1:12 a.m. in the 23100 block of SE 53rd Street.

Family members of the young man killed gathered at the scene Sunday morning desperate to understand how it happened.

Grisel Lozoya says her son, Kevin Lozoya, is the victim. Lozoya says her son was visiting for the weekend from Colorado, where he is attending college.

Lozoya was supposed to be on a Sunday morning flight back to Denver; but instead, his mother was leaving flowers near the spot where he was killed.

Kevin Lozoya graduated from Issaquah High School three years ago and his mom says he dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a lifted, full-sized, dark-colored, pickup truck with tinted windows. Anyone with information should call Issaquah Police at 425-837-3200 or their tip line at 425-837-3210.

