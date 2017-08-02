Detectives are looking for a man who used homophobic slurs and punched a man in a ride-share vehicle. Photos: Seattle Police Department

Seattle police are looking for help identifying a man who assaulted another man and used homophobic slurs in a carpool ride in March.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on March 12, when the victim was picked up in the 300 block of East Pine Street, Seattle PD said in a news release. They picked up three more people—two men and a woman—at 12th Avenue and Pine Street shortly after. It was a carpool ride, like Lyft Line or uberPOOL.

One of the men, who police said is the suspect in the assault, opened the front passenger door where the victim was sitting and started to sit on his lap.

Another man and woman were getting into the backseat while making several homophobic remarks, police said. The suspect eventually moved to the backseat of the car.

During the ride, the suspect and his two friends continued making homophobic remarks. The suspect took the victim's baseball hat and threw it out a car window, then pulled his hair and punched him several times while calling him a slur, police said.

A bystander caught the incident on camera and restaurant surveillance cameras picked up the suspect and two people who were on the ride.

The man who was on the trip with the suspect was contacted by police, but he was uncooperative and didn't give police any information about the suspect.



Police are asking you to contact them at 206-684-5550 if you recognize anyone in the photos or video.

