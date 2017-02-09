Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Lake Stevens

Police are at the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting in Lake Stevens, Wash.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lake Stevens.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. Thursday when a man called 911 in distress. Responding officers arrived at a residence in the 7100 block of 18th Place SE and found a man nearby.

The man, believed to be a 33-year-old Lake Stevens resident, was shot by one of the officers. Units at the scene attempted CPR on the man, who was later transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, a team of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies, is conducting the investigation.

More information will be provided when available.

70th Ave SE and 18th Pl SE from 71st St SE are currently closed to the public during the investigation.

