Police investigate string of coffee stand robberies

Everett Police are looking for help after robberies at three espresso stands. There were two similar robberies in Marysville and Arlington and police believe the same man may be tied to all the incidents.

Investigators believe there’s a good chance the three incidents are related because the suspect descriptions are very similar. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s-30’s, thin build, with (possibly short) brown hair, and brown eyes. Reports described him as having a “scruffy” face or facial hair and “sunken” eyes.

He was seen wearing a brown hoodie and baseball cap with dark pants and work boots. In each robbery the suspect implies that he has a handgun but a gun was not seen.

