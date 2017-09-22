2 people injured in South Seattle shooting

Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting in South Seattle.
Two people were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
The incident occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Edmunds St.
Martin Luther King Jr Way S is closed to all southbound traffic at S Alaska St. The northbound left lane is closed at S Edmunds St.
Light rail lines were also shutdown in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
