2 people injured in South Seattle shooting

Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting in South Seattle.

Two people were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Edmunds St.

Martin Luther King Jr Way S is closed to all southbound traffic at S Alaska St. The northbound left lane is closed at S Edmunds St.

Light rail lines were also shutdown in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KING-TV