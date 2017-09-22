KING
Close

2 people injured in South Seattle shooting

KING 6:10 PM. PDT September 22, 2017

Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting in South Seattle.

Two people were transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The incident occurred near Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S Edmunds St.

Martin Luther King Jr Way S is closed to all southbound traffic at S Alaska St. The northbound left lane is closed at S Edmunds St. 

Light rail lines were also shutdown in the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories