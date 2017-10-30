Police investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Federal Way

A man has died after an officer involved shooting in Federal Way.
The shooting happened in the 31400 block of Pacific Highway South just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the Federal Way Police Department.
Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
Ofc Inv Shooting 31458 PHS - 1 male deceased - no ofc injury - PIO enroute— Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) October 31, 2017
This is a breaking story. KING 5 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs