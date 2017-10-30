KING
Police investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Federal Way

Our crew just arrived to the scene in Federal Way. No officers were injured.

Jason Sillman, KING 11:43 PM. PDT October 30, 2017

A man has died after an officer involved shooting in Federal Way. 

The shooting happened in the 31400 block of Pacific Highway South just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the Federal Way Police Department.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting. 

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a breaking story. KING 5 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

