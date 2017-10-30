Police investigate fatal officer involved shooting in Federal Way

(Photo: Megan Murnane, KING)

A man has died after an officer involved shooting in Federal Way.

The shooting happened in the 31400 block of Pacific Highway South just before 11 p.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the Federal Way Police Department.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

Ofc Inv Shooting 31458 PHS - 1 male deceased - no ofc injury - PIO enroute — Federal Way Police (@FedWayPD) October 31, 2017

This is a breaking story.

