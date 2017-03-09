Police, FBI to share update on investigation into shooting of Sikh man

Investigation of shooting of Sikh man in Kent. (Photo: KING)

KENT, Wash. -- Kent police and the FBI planned to hold a Thursday afternoon news conference on the investigation into the shooting of a Sikh man.

The news conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. at City of Kent's City Council Chambers.

The 39-year-old victim told police he was working on his car in his driveway last Friday when he was approached by a masked man. They got into a brief argument before the gunman told him to "go back to your own country," shot him in the arm and ran.

The victim was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Police and FBI have been searching for the suspect. The FBI's Seattle Field Office, in conjunction with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, has opened an investigation to determine if there is a federal civil rights violation.



The incident drew national and international attention, with the U.S. ambassador to India and the Indian foreign minister tweeting out condolences to the victim and condemning the act.

Some members of the Sikh community were feeling unsafe and uneasy following the shooting. Hira Singh, a Sikh community leader in the city of Kent, said they've gotten increasing complaints recently from Sikhs who say they have been the target of foul language or other comments. He says about 50,000 Sikhs live in Washington state.

