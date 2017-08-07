KING
Police end 8-hour standoff in Puyallup

Brian Price, KING 4:20 AM. PDT August 07, 2017

Puyallup Police spent most of Sunday looking for a suspect who got away from officers early in the morning. 

Multiple 911 calls alerted police to sounds of gunfire around 5 a.m. near the 250 block of S Meridian Street. Callers reported gunfire, several loud screams, and a possible suspect vehicle taking off from the area.

A responding officer spotted the suspicious vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspects quickly took off at a high rate of speed and a short pursuit ensued.

The suspects crashed their vehicle at 23rd Avenue SE and Forest Green Blvd and fled on foot. An Auburn K-9 unit tracked down one of the two suspects, while the second got away. 

Police tracked the outstanding suspect to a home in the 2700 block of Briarwood Court N around 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening. 

He barricaded himself in the attic of the home for nearly eight hours. 

Officers took the man into custody just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. A small number of evacuated neighbors were allowed back into their homes.

 

