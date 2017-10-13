Police arrest man, woman in connection to Eastlake officer-involved shooting

SPD released body and car cam video of Sunday's officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood. (Photo: Seattle Police Department via YouTube)

Seattle police along with the U.S. Marshals have made two arrests in connection to an officer-involved shooting in the Eastlake neighborhood Sunday.



Police arrested a 20-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman Friday.

Seattle police released this body camera footage earlier this week showing exactly what happened.



There is also a criminal investigation into the action of the two officers that fired their weapons.

The incident happened near Yale Avenue East and East Boston Street late Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of "suspicious activity possibly involving a weapon."

When multiple responding officers approached the scene, the video shows the suspects attempting to ram the officers with a black Subaru Impreza. Officers fired multiple shots at the oncoming vehicle, possibly hitting the car.

The suspects fled in the Impreza, which was later found in North Seattle. A white Honda, which police believe was stolen from the same location, was later recovered in Everett.

Police say there was no indication of any serious injuries of any of the car's occupants. No officers were injured.

