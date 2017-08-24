Police arrest man in Seattle motel homicide

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

The Seattle Police Department says officers have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 48-year-old man at a motel in the northern part of the city.



Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the Ballard neighborhood.



Police say officers were called to a motel on the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North Sunday morning on a report that someone had just found a person dead inside one of the rooms.



Authorities continue to investigate.



No further information has been released.

