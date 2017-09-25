The hallway is packed full of activists, police, and others as people try to get into the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the "Graham-Cassidy" health care reform proposal.
The Republican plan would repeal President Obama's health care law, the Affordable Care Act.
Republicans are hoping for a Senate vote on the bill by the end of the week, but there is already dissension.
Republican US Senator John McCain has said he would not vote for the bill.
