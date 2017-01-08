Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup safe after car explosive investigation

Police investigation at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. (KING) (Photo: Keyes, Chelsea)

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Puyallup police say Good Samaritan Hospital is safe after crews investigated a vehicle for explosives near the hospital's entrance.

Police say the incident started around 3:30 a.m., when an officer patrolling the Washington State Fairgrounds reported hearing explosions, but didn't know where they were coming from.

About a half hour later, police say two men, ages 18 and 24, came to the emergency room at Good Samaritan Hospital. The 18-year-old, who was known to police for having an illegal explosive device over Thanksgiving weekend, had a severe hand injury and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The 24-year-old suffered internal injuries and was being treated at the hospital.

Police spotted multiple suspicious looking packages inside a pickup truck the two men drove to the hospital in. Police called in a bomb squad and an ATF team to investigate the vehicle. Crews found no explosives in the pickup, but they did find explosive residue, not fireworks. Police were removing the truck from the site so techs can collect evidence.

Both men will be booked into jail on illegal explosives charges.

Areas around the main entrance and main floor were evacuated for a couple of hours during the investigation as a precaution.

Copyright 2016 KING