Point Defiance roundabout on the way

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots fired in Columbia City
-
Victim pulls gun on suspected car thief
-
Seattle City Council passes soda tax
-
Bremerton becoming enticing alternative to Seattle thanks to fast ferry
-
Followers of Christ parents charged with murdering infant
-
I-5 concrete lasting longer than expected
-
Evergreen State classes cancelled again
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Road rage hate crime
-
King County deputy Jaime Deer recognized for #Pride30
More Stories
-
Inspector General investigating Hanford workers'…Jun. 5, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
City releases Oak View's KeyArena financials day…Jun. 5, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Properties damaged after shots fired in Columbia CityJun. 5, 2017, 8:21 p.m.