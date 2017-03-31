Plywood flies off pickup, hits motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was hit by a piece of flying plywood on highway 3 near Silverdale today. It came from the pick-up in front of him. He was wearing a helmet - and went to the hospital. State troopers say he should be o-k - and they're remin

KING 10:36 PM. PDT March 31, 2017

