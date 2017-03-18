Plum leads way as Washington beats Montana State 91-63

(Photo: Tony White)

SEATTLE - Kelsey Plum scored 17 of her 29 points in the second half, Chantel Osahor had her 28th double-double of the season with 16 points and 19 rebounds, and No. 3 seed Washington pulled away in the second half for a 91-63 win over 14th-seeded Montana State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night.

Husky fans brought the energy tonight.



See you all back at Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday. #HuskiesMarch pic.twitter.com/5B9RREHj5d — Washington WBB (@UW_WBB) March 19, 2017



Plum, the all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, didn't quite match the output of her last game on the Huskies home court when she scored a school record 57 points to become the premier scorer in NCAA history.

Against the Bobcats, Plum settled for going to the rim, hitting 10 of 20 shots, but just one 3-pointer. Plum is now 21 points shy of breaking Jackie Stiles' record of 1,062 points in a single season.

Photos: UW vs. Montana State

Perhaps more impressive than Plum was the performance of Montana State's Peyton Ferris, who tied her career-high with 33 points in her final college game and kept the Bobcats hanging around into the third quarter before Washington pulled away.

Washington faces off against Oklahoma in Seattle on Monday night.

© 2017 Associated Press