Plane engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

The right engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane caught fire upon landing at Sea-Tac Airport on Tuesday evening. Photo: Cheryl Mander / Screenshot.

The fire, which was potentially caused by internal extinguishers, went out as soon at the plane landed, according to a Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 875 was a ferry flight from Paine Field, and there were only cabin crew aboard the plant.

The aircraft is being towed, and the fire department is on scene investigating.

No injuries were reported.

