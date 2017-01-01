The wreckage of a plane near Quilcene, Wash., Dec. 31, 2016. It's believed to be the same plane that went missing after taking off from Seattle the night before. (Credit: KING)

PORT ANGELES, Wash. - Authorities in Jefferson County say a 63-year-old Sequim pharmacist was the pilot aboard a small plane that crashed last week, killing all four people on board.



Jefferson County prosecuting attorney and coroner, Michael Haas, identified the victims as pilot Jon Bernhoft, his 61-year-old fiancee Carla Parke and her two grandchildren - a 9-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, both of Bellingham.



The aircraft left Boeing Field in Seattle for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday and lost contact with air traffic control about 45 minutes later.



Searchers found the single-engine Cessna and four bodies in a heavily wooded ravine in Jefferson County Friday morning.



The Peninsula Daily News reports that officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board worked Saturday to extract the wreckage from the ravine.

Photos: Aerials of Hood Canal plane crash



