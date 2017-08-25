Pilot crashes helicopter at Bremerton National Airport

A student pilot walked away without injuries after crash-landing a helicopter near the Bremerton National Airport.
The helicopter crashed shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, according to Battalion Chief Jon Gudmundsen with South Kitsap Fire & Rescue.
The first crews to the scene found the two-seat helicopter on the ground, laying on its side. The pilot was already Crews from the Port of Bremerton secured a minor fuel leak.
The age and experience of the student pilot was not released.
