Pierce County volunteers headed to Harvey zone

Volunteers with Pierce County Emergency Management water rescue task force pack up to head to Texas to help with rescues after Tropical Storm Harvey, August 27, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Seventeen volunteers from Pierce County's emergency management water rescue task force is headed down to the Harvey disaster zone.

The volunteers left Sunday, planning to drive 36 hours straight until they reach Beaumont, Texas.

They are bringing with them, four flat-bottom metal boats to navigate the floodwaters and two inflatable boats for swift-water rescues

The volunteers got the call from FEMA Sunday morning and had four hours to pack, and hit the road.

