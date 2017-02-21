KING
Close

Pierce County transit employee killed in bus incident

KING 7:52 PM. PST February 21, 2017

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A Pierce County transit employee was killed in a bus incident in Lakewood Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 96th Street South and South Tacoma Way.

Lakewood Police said it is investigating a bus and pedestrian accident at the Pierce Transit headquarters bus lot where an employee was involved. Citizens were not involved, according to police.

Two chaplains are also responding to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories