Pierce County transit employee killed in bus incident

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A Pierce County transit employee was killed in a bus incident in Lakewood Tuesday night.

The incident happened at 96th Street South and South Tacoma Way.

Lakewood Police said it is investigating a bus and pedestrian accident at the Pierce Transit headquarters bus lot where an employee was involved. Citizens were not involved, according to police.

Two chaplains are also responding to the scene.

