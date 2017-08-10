Pierce County kids program NASA robots

International-Space-Station (Photo: KING)

A team of Pierce County seventh- and eighth-graders will get to watch robots that they programmed in action on the International Space Station on Friday.

The "Puget Sounders" is one of 13 U.S. and Russian teams in the Zero Robotics competition finals.

The young people were challenged to program robots known as SPHERES (Synchronized Position Hold Engage and Reorient Experimental Satellites) inside the International Space Station.

This year the teams were asked to make the robots grab as many floating objects as possible, in "zero" or microgravity.

"The kids got five weeks to train and experiment with a graphical simulator, which has on-screen elements that look rather like a puzzle, and that have their movements translated into computer code," said Joseph Colón, who works with the University of Puget Sound program where the Puget Sounders studied science and math this summer.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer will test all of the teams' programs by using the real SPHERES robots on the ISS to grab objects in microgravity.

Astronaut Jack Fischer, Photo: NASA

Creating the programs is a fun learning experience, but it could also be practical in a real scenario, such as programming robots to pick up spacecraft spare parts or broken satellite pieces floating in space and bringing them back to the ISS.

