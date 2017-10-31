Pierce County Council declares opioid crisis

Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon (Photo: Getty Images )

Pierce County Council declared a state of opioid crisis during a council meeting Tuesday.

However, Councilmember Connier Ladenburg cautioned that the job was not done.

“This is just kind of kicking it off if you will to start this awareness campaign,” said Ladenburg.

The Council’s opioid work group is crafting a county-wide action plan that will be unveiled at a summit in February, according to councilmember Derek Young.

In the meantime, councilmember Pam Roach pushed for more public service announcements targeted at youth.

“We’re never going to get a handle on this unless we keep people from getting involved in the first place,” Roach said.

The resolution, which passed unanimously 7-0, followed a letter the Council sent to Governor Jay Inslee in August urging him to declare Pierce County in a state of emergency.

